Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Concedes Any January Additions Would Be Welcomed With Open Arms

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has admitted he would welcome any possible acquisitions in the upcoming transfer window, but has praised his current players' work ethic and commitment to the club.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash with Everton on Saturday, via TalkSport, the Italian conceded his desire for new faces in the new year.

Conte declared: "If there is the possibility to improve the squad numerically it would be a good choice.



"I'm ready to continue to play with all these players. They are showing me great commitment, great behaviours."

However, he continued: "At the same time if there is the possibility to improve our squad, I think the club will try to do this."

The reigning Champions will be without their club record signing Alvaro Morata for this weekend's fixture, after the spaniard collected his fifth yellow card of the season during the celebrations of his last minute winner against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup.

Speaking on Morata's somewhat contentious ban, Conte admitted: "It's a pity, but we have to accept the decision, to try at the same time in the future to pay great attention.



"In that moment we were enjoying the goal and I didn't see the situation. I knew that he tried to celebrate the goal with the ball under the shirt.

"You can allow this, because this is a celebration. You are showing your joy."

Conte's side will look to continue their good run of form with all three points on Saturday at Stamford Bridge, which would at least temporarily give them the same points tally as Manchester United, who face Leicester on Saturday night.

