The FA have announced they will be taking no action against either of the Manchester clubs following the now infamous tunnel fracas that ensued after City's 2-1 derby victory at Old Trafford earlier this month.

The altercation occurred behind doors at the conclusion of the game, with United purportedly angered by City's apparent over the top celebrations at the final whistle.

It was reported that several policeman and stewards were called in to separate the 20 or so feuding parties, in which bottles and punches were thrown. Mikel Arteta was left with blood covering his face, whilst United's manager was apparently doused with milk.

However, according to a report in the Guardian, the FA have decided against taking the allegations any further. In their statement, the FA declared: “Following a review of the evidence provided by the clubs and independent eyewitnesses the FA will be taking no formal action.”

Additionally, it is understood that Jose Mourinho himself will also face no sanctions for his controversial comments before the derby, as per reports from Sky Sports.

Leading up to the top of the table clash, the Portuguese tactician had dominated the headlines with his warnings to referee Michael Oliver regarding City's "tactical fouling" and their eagerness to go down, and declared: "A little bit of wind and they fall."

The FA's statement on the matter read: "Following a review of the evidence provided by the club, the FA will be taking no formal action, but have reminded Jose Mourinho any further public comments about match officials may result in disciplinary action."

City have since gone on to continue their remarkable record breaking win streak in the Premier League. In contrast, Mourinho was once again left to watch excessive celebrations, as his side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in dramatic fashion by Bristol City on Wednesday night.