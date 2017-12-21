Former Swansea Boss Clement Reveals Sadness at Sacking After Saving Club From Relegation Last Year

Paul Clement has revealed his sadness after being sacked as Swansea manager, describing saving the club from relegation last season as his "proudest and greatest achievement as a coach".

Clement miraculously saved the Swans from last season when all hope appeared lost after a dismal start to the season under Bob Bradley, but he only managed three wins in 18 of the current Premier League campaign.

He was relieved of his duties on Wednesday evening and left the club in a similarly precarious position to Bradley - bottom of the table and four points adrift from safety.

We can confirm that the club has tonight parted company with head coach Paul Clement.



Full statement ➡️ https://t.co/1VbiF9jeNt pic.twitter.com/JLFJSjKGx7 — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) December 20, 2017

The 45-year-old spoke of his "great sadness" in a statement quoted by the Daily Mail and reveals he wants to make a quick return to management.

He said: "When I arrived at Swansea City on the 3rd of January, the team had 12 points and were bottom of the league. Together we managed to achieve 29 points in 19 games, culminating in a 15th place finish and ensuring the club would compete in the Premier League for a seventh consecutive year.

"It was by far my proudest and greatest achievement as a coach. However, this season, in very challenging circumstances I was unable to replicate the positive results."

The best bits from today's press conference with @Britts_7:



👍 The reaction of the players

💪 Belief in the team

🙌 The Jack Army

⏩ Leon's future

🆚 @CPFC pic.twitter.com/bY07Tp7fiE — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) December 21, 2017

Swansea have placed long-serving midfielder Leon Britton as caretaker manager for Saturday's game against Crystal Palace at the Liberty Stadium. He became a player-coach last month after helping the club rise from the bottom of the football league and it will be a momentous occasion for him to be on the touchline.

Clement's departure leaves the Swans searching for their third manager in the space of a year, after Bradley's sacking in late December of last year saw Alan Curtis take charge of one game before Clement's appointment.

Paul Clement is the 4th manager to leave Swansea since December 2015



His PL record:

P 36

W 11

D 5

L 20

F 32

A 50

Pts 38/108#PL pic.twitter.com/MH9F4r1MFN — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 20, 2017

The Mail claim there has been contact with former Everton boss Ronald Koeman as the Premier League managerial roundabout continues to spin, with a move for another former Everton manager Roberto Martinez deemed unlikely before he takes Belgium to the World Cup in the summer.

Former Palace manager Frank de Boer, Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic and Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder all have "supporters at the club", but sources insist no move is planned for sacked West Brom manager and relegation saviour Tony Pulis.