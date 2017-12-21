Germany Ends 2017 Atop FIFA Ranking; USA Ends Tied for 24th

Germany enters the World Cup year sitting atop the FIFA ranking, and it's followed by a number of contenders vying to knock Jogi Low's side from the world's throne in Russia.

By 90Min
December 21, 2017

Germany have finished 2017 as FIFA's 'Team of the Year' after topping the final official World Rankings ahead of Brazil before the start of the new calendar in just 10 days.

The two countries are leading favorites to lift the World Cup in Russia come summer, and joined in the top five of the rankings by Portugal, Argentina and Belgium.

Spain have well recovered from their disastrous 2014 World Cup and disappointing Euro 2016 and finish the calendar as the sixth best international team in the world.

Poland and Switzerland remain the surprise package Europeans in the top 10, which is rounded off by France and Chile. Set for their first World Cup in 36 years in 2018, Peru are ranked 11th.

England finish 2017 in 15th place, four ahead of Wales, nine ahead of Northern Ireland and 17 ahead of Scotland.

The Netherlands are in the top 20 after arresting their alarming slump in recent years, while Senegal are the highest ranked African country in the world to finish 2017 at 23rd.

The biggest risers in the world are pacific island nation Vanuatu, jumping 28 places to 157th. Nicaragua are the worst fallers, dropping 13 places to 119th.

Final FIFA World Rankings for 2017:

Rank Country
1 Germany
2 Brazil
3 Portugal
4 Argentina
5 Belgium
6 Spain
7 Poland
8 Switzerland
9 France
10 Chile
11 Peru
12 Denmark
13 Colombia
14 Italy
15 England
16 Mexico
17 Croatia
18 Sweden
19 Wales
20 Netherlands
21 Uruguay
22 Iceland
23 Senegal
=24 USA
=24 Northern Ireland

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters