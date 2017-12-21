Germany have finished 2017 as FIFA's 'Team of the Year' after topping the final official World Rankings ahead of Brazil before the start of the new calendar in just 10 days.

The two countries are leading favorites to lift the World Cup in Russia come summer, and joined in the top five of the rankings by Portugal, Argentina and Belgium.

Spain have well recovered from their disastrous 2014 World Cup and disappointing Euro 2016 and finish the calendar as the sixth best international team in the world.

Poland and Switzerland remain the surprise package Europeans in the top 10, which is rounded off by France and Chile. Set for their first World Cup in 36 years in 2018, Peru are ranked 11th.

England finish 2017 in 15th place, four ahead of Wales, nine ahead of Northern Ireland and 17 ahead of Scotland.

The Netherlands are in the top 20 after arresting their alarming slump in recent years, while Senegal are the highest ranked African country in the world to finish 2017 at 23rd.

The biggest risers in the world are pacific island nation Vanuatu, jumping 28 places to 157th. Nicaragua are the worst fallers, dropping 13 places to 119th.

Final FIFA World Rankings for 2017: