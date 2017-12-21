Leicester City Eye Lokomotiv Moscow Defender Solomon Kvirkvelia as Latest Potential January Recruit

Leicester City could be looking to strengthen their defensive options in the January transfer window by reigniting interest in Lokomotiv Moscow centre-back Solomon Kvirkvelia.

The Leicester Mercury are reporting that the Foxes are ready to revive their interest in the Georgian international, with hopes of adding him to the Leicester squad in the January window.

Kvirkvelia was subject to a lot of interest from Premier League clubs during them summer. Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion, and Leicester were apparently all keen on the 25-year-old defender, who was rated at £18m by Lokomotiv Moscow.

Epsilon/GettyImages

Kvirkvelia initially played for Moscow on loan from fellow Russian club Rubin Kazan. In his first full season since making his move to Lokomotiv Moscow permanent, Kvirkvelia has continued to impress and has welcomed interest from English clubs.

Lokomotiv Moscow are currently eight points clear at the top of the Russian Premier League table. They have also qualified for the round of 32 in the Europa League. Kvirkvelia may prove to be a welcome addition at Leicester.

Algerian Media Claim Foxes' Islam Slimani is Watford Bound on Loan Deal https://t.co/aGHiWqQHbT — Leicester Pro (@LeicesterPro) December 21, 2017

Leicester's ageing defence may soon need a revamp. At 33, Robert Huth has failed to make an appearance this season as he recovers from an ankle injury. Captain Wes Morgan will turn 34 in the new year, leaving Harry Maguire as the only young first choice option in the centre of defence.

With all the transfer talk at Leicester surrounding players who may be leaving the club in January, such as Islam Slimani and Leonadro Ulloa, fans will welcome some news that the club is also looking to recruit in the new year.