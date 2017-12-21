Liverpool Emerge as Preferred Club for Thomas Lemar as Arsenal and Chelsea Chase Monaco Star

By 90Min
December 21, 2017

Premier League clubs continue to chase the signature of Monaco winger Thomas Lemar. The 22-year-old was subject to a last minute £92m bid by Arsenal on transfer deadline day in the summer. 

Standard Sport are reporting that Chelsea are still in the race to sign Lemar as well. Lemar is part of a list of names being monitored by the Blues heading into January, which includes Everton's Ross Barkley and Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey. But the new favourites in the battle for Lemar's signature appears to be Liverpool, according the Independent

The newspaper reports that Liverpool will look to sign Lemar in the January transfer window, pipping Arsenal and Chelsea to the deal. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is said to have a longstanding interest in the Monaco player and apparently the feeling is mutual. 

Liverpool believe that they are the preferred destination for Lemar, despite Arsenal coming close to signing him in the summer. The Reds already have a lot of firepower in attacking positions, but the future of Philippe Coutinho remains uncertain going into the new year. 

Lemar could therefore be Coutinho's replacement at Liverpool, should the Brazilian finally make his big money move to Barcelona. Meanwhile, Arsenal may be disappointed to miss out on their target, with Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil looking exit-bound at the club, Lemar could an ideal replacement for the Gunners. 

The French winger continues to impress for his current club Monaco. Lemar has four goals and four assists in all competitions for Monaco this term. His young age and impressive ability means that Lemar will still cost Liverpool or Arsenal up to £90m to sign. 

