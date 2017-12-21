Report: Liverpool, Dortmund Linked to FC Basel Defender Manuel Akanji

Liverpool and Dortmund are vying to sign the rising FC Basel star but may have to wait until the summer.

By 90Min
December 21, 2017

Liverpool are prepared to wait until next summer to sign Basel star Manuel Akanji, with Borussia Dortmund sniffing round in the hope of a January move.

The 22-year-old has impressed for the Swiss outfit over the past 12 months after becoming a mainstay in the first team, and is hot property.

The club want to keep hold of the star until the end of the season at least, but the Independent report that he has become a January target for Dortmund.

Akanji has also alerted Liverpool, and manager Jurgen Klopp wants to bring him in and is prepared to respect Basel's wishes of hanging on to him until the season's conclusion.

The German is hoping that that stance will be enough for Basel to snub any offer from Dortmund and instead negotiate a summer move to his club.

Dortmund have faced a lot of criticism this season for their defensive frailties, as has been the case with Liverpool, and it seems both clubs see Akanji as a way of improving their respective back lines.

Quick and strong in the tackle, Akanji could stand a good chance of flourishing in the Premier League and may finally see struggling Dejan Lovren moved on after a tough spell.

More Soccer

