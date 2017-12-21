Newcastle Target Roma Defender Emerson Palmieri as Magpies Plan January Squad Revamp

Newcastle's miserable run of form has continued as the Magpies have slumped down to 18th in the Premier League table. They have lost eight of the their last nine league matches, and manager Rafael Benitez will be sure to bolster his squad come the January transfer window.

According to Italian news outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, one name on Newcastle's transfer wish list is Roma defender Emerson Palmieri. The former Brazilian left-back and now-Italy international has played in Rome since 2015, but has found his minutes limited for the club this term.

The 23-year-old initially signed to Roma on a one-year loan deal, but his move to Italy from Brazilian club Santos was made permanent in 2016 for an outright fee of €2m. After making 25 league appearances for Roma last season, Palmieri has played just 16 minutes of Serie A football this term.





Liverpool were also reportedly interested in Palmieri, with rumours suggesting that the Reds were preparing to line up a £22m bid for the young defender. However, interest from Anfield has apparently cooled and Newcastle have emerged as the front runners to land Palmieri.

While Benitez may look to strengthen his squad in all areas in January, surely some fresh strikers would be the priority for Newcastle. The Magpies' last three league defeats were dealt by just a one goal margin, suggesting that their defence is not too much of a concern.





Meanwhile at the other end of the pitch, Newcastle have only managed to score 16 league goals this term. Nonetheless, for Newcastle to survive in the top flight, it seems that their squad will certainly new a revamp in the new year.