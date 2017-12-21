Outlandish Report Claims Spurs Could Look to Sign Barcelona Superstar If Griezmann Moves to Camp Nou

By 90Min
December 21, 2017

Tottenham will look into pulling off a sensational deal to sign Barcelona's Luis Suarez at the end of the season if Antoine Griezmann ends up moving to Catalonia, according to a report in Spain.

Suarez enjoyed a stellar three years at Liverpool before joining Barcelona in 2014, where he continued to develop a reputation as one of the best strikers in world football.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Suarez has scored 130 goals and notched up 73 assists in 168 appearances for Barcelona, all helping them win two La Liga titles and a Champions League.

But with growing reports that Griezmann is set to join Barca in the summer, Suarez’s place in the team and subsequent future at the Catalan club are being thrown into doubt.

If Griezmann does end up making the move, Suarez could end up losing his untouchable status in the Barca team. And Tottenham are apparently looking to offer Suarez a fresh start in the Premier League.

Spanish outlet Don Balon are claiming that Spurs have made contact with Barca to make their interest in the Uruguayan officially known, ready to begin the transfer talks when the summer transfer window opens.

The report goes on further to state that Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is concerned that striker Harry Kane will eventually be lured away from the club and has identified Suarez as his replacement.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

However, Suarez is apparently not interested in the move as he’d rather stay and fight for his place with Griezmann than be forced out of the club.

It would certainly be a huge coup for Spurs if they did manage to pull this deal off, but considering Suarez left the Premier League citing the British press’ vindication of him as his main reason, a return may not be that likely.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters