Outlandish Report Claims Spurs Could Look to Sign Barcelona Superstar If Griezmann Moves to Camp Nou

Tottenham will look into pulling off a sensational deal to sign Barcelona's Luis Suarez at the end of the season if Antoine Griezmann ends up moving to Catalonia, according to a report in Spain.

Suarez enjoyed a stellar three years at Liverpool before joining Barcelona in 2014, where he continued to develop a reputation as one of the best strikers in world football.

Suarez has scored 130 goals and notched up 73 assists in 168 appearances for Barcelona, all helping them win two La Liga titles and a Champions League.

But with growing reports that Griezmann is set to join Barca in the summer, Suarez’s place in the team and subsequent future at the Catalan club are being thrown into doubt.

If Griezmann does end up making the move, Suarez could end up losing his untouchable status in the Barca team. And Tottenham are apparently looking to offer Suarez a fresh start in the Premier League.

Spanish outlet Don Balon are claiming that Spurs have made contact with Barca to make their interest in the Uruguayan officially known, ready to begin the transfer talks when the summer transfer window opens.

The report goes on further to state that Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is concerned that striker Harry Kane will eventually be lured away from the club and has identified Suarez as his replacement.

However, Suarez is apparently not interested in the move as he’d rather stay and fight for his place with Griezmann than be forced out of the club.

It would certainly be a huge coup for Spurs if they did manage to pull this deal off, but considering Suarez left the Premier League citing the British press’ vindication of him as his main reason, a return may not be that likely.