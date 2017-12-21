Pep Guardiola Under Investigation by Spanish Police Over Involvement With Catalan Referendum

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been caught up in an investigation by Spanish Police into the recent Catalan referendum.

The revelation comes on the same day that the whole of Catalonia descends on polling stations for an official snap election which could finally bring an end to the independence crisis in the area.

Guardiola - who has always been passionate about his Catalan heritage - voted in October's referendum by post, a referendum that the Spanish government has condemned as illegal and unpatriotic.

Pep Guardiola, in the Civil Guard report https://t.co/ZCJMav2uJX — elnacionalcat_en (@elnacionalcatEN) December 21, 2017

According to reports from Catalan newspaper El Nacional, the former Barcelona boss was much more involved than first thought, as he was named in the Civil Guard's report depicting those that participated in the rebellion.

The report states that during a march on June 11 2017, Josep Guardiola read a pro-independence manifesto in a "mobilization to defend the unilateral road", with the intention to "mobilize all supporters of independence".

This is unbelievable. The Spanish "justice" system is looking at "rebellion" charges for a whole host of people including Pep Guardiola for taking part in a demonstration. Rebellion charges carry a sentence of 30 years max. Wake up Europe, democracy is bleeding. #21D #Catalonia — Steven Marwick (@SMarwickYes) December 21, 2017

Whether or not Guardiola will be punished for his actions remains to be seen, but City certainly won't want their prized tactician embroiled in politically fueled scandal whilst they sit pretty at the top of the Premier League.

Under Pep's guidance, City have won 16 games on the bounce and sit 11 points adrift of their Manchester rivals. They will be hoping that nothing more than a slap on the wrist comes of his actions, and this isn't the bump in the road that they've been dreading.



