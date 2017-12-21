Southampton Defender Cedric Soares Rules Himself Out of 'Next Few Games' Due to Injury

Southampton right-back Cedric Soares has ruled himself out of the Saints 'next few games', following an injury that he picked up last week against Chelsea.

The Portuguese international suffered a hamstring injury in the Saints' last Premier League game against Chelsea. Soares took to Twitter to explain his situation and thanked the fans for their support through the tough time.

Unfortunately i suffered an injury that will keep me away from the next few games. Thank you all for the messages and support. pic.twitter.com/YjzGFKvNel — Cédric Soares (@OficialCedric) December 18, 2017

The ex-Sporting Lisbon man has already faced time out this season with injury, and this current blow could not have come at a worse time for his team.

Soares will be sorely missed by his teammates. The right-back has been on top form in recent weeks, and was rewarded for his efforts recently by being named Southampton's player of the month for November.

Proud to have been voted the player of the month. Hard work pays off. #playerofthemonth #proud pic.twitter.com/Me8KGY4DdC — Cédric Soares (@OficialCedric) December 7, 2017

The Saints currently sit 12th in the league, with only three points between themselves and 18th placed Newcastle United. Up next is Huddersfield Town at home, and manager Mauricio Pellegrino will undoubtedly be looking for a response from his team following a poor run of form, which has seen them go five games without a win.