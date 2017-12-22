Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Claims Liverpool Striker Would Be a 'Good Fit' at Rivals Tottenham

Arsenal legend and current pundit Ian Wright has suggested that Daniel Sturridge would be a good fit at Tottenham Hotspur, while speaking to BBC Radio Five Live.

The Arsenal legend made the comments in a radio interview, via HITC, and went on to explain how he felt Sturridge "needs something to happen" in his career.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Liverpool striker may very well look elsewhere during this upcoming January transfer window. Despite a Liverpool career that has been blighted by injuries, even when he's been fit, Jürgen Klopp has often opted for alternative options.

This could prove costly for the future of Sturridge's England career, too. Gareth Southgate has demonstrated an intention to build a squad capable of competing seriously by the time the next tournament comes around, after the World Cup.

By that time, Sturridge will be 30 years old - certainly not on the younger side of a footballer's career - and that makes it all the more crucial now that he can cement a place in the England team. Wright's comments will add fuel to the fire of speculation linking Sturridge with a move away from Anfield.

Whether or not Mauricio Pochettino would fork out on Daniel Sturridge's lofty wages for an injury-prone player remains to be seen, however, especially when Spurs have one of the world's best forwards in England hitman Harry Kane.