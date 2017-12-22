Arsenal & Manchester City Keeping Tabs on Surprise Burnley Star James Tarkowski

Both Arsenal and Manchester City are showing interest in Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski to bolster their ranks at the back as the January transfer window beckons.

Tarkowski has been fundamental to Burnley's surprising success this season under manager Sean Dyche.

The 25-year-old has played every single minute of Premier League matches this season - alongside new midfielder Jack Cork - as the Clarets currently sit in sixth, almost halfway through the campaign.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

As a result of such good form, Arsenal and Manchester City - who have both been linked with January moves for new defenders - are monitoring the star according to The Times.

However, the reports also claims Burnley will rebuff any potential offers in the January transfer window and a summer deal may be more likely, as Dyche's side look determined to keep up the heat on the top six.

Tarkowski is on the sidelines with a hand injury, but will look to recover during his three-match ban for "violent conduct" during an incident with Brighton striker Glenn Murray.

Both the player and manager admitted the action was inexcusable, but deemed the ban excessive.

Eligible for England, Tarkowski has been one of the finest defenders in the league this season and helped Burnley to ten clean sheets this season, with only Manchester United bettering the statistic.

The Manchester-born defender shall miss crunch games against Spurs on Saturday, the Red Devils on Boxing Day and Huddersfield four days later.