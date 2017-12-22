Arsene Wenger has revealed that Arsenal will only be active in the January transfer window, if they are able to find high-quality additions.

The French manager is not known as a big spender when it comes to transfer windows, and his latest comments do little to suggest the club will be dipping into their coffers once again.

Arsenal have had an inconsistent start to this season – finding themselves sitting in fifth position and 19 points behind league leaders Manchester City going into Christmas.

However, despite them sitting outside the top four, Wenger suggested that he’s satisfied with the crop of players currently at his disposal - despite recently being linked with the likes of Steven N'Zonzi, Jonny Evans and Hirving Lozano.

Here’s what he said when questioned by beIN Sport about his plans for the upcoming transfer window, via The Sport Review

“You do not imagine that we will change 10 players in January. It’s 90 per cent that it’s the same squad," he said.

“If we can find some additions to strengthen our squad we will do it. But we have a big squad, I think we have players of quality. We need just to stick together and fight as we can until the end of the season.

“I believe that we have to be faithful to the players we have at the moment.”

Arsenal fans would’ve hoped that things may have changed after breaking their club transfer record when they bought Alexandre Lacazette for £46.5m – but this doesn’t seem to be the case.

Wenger will be hoping to prove to the fans that he’s right to have faith in the current squad when they come up against Liverpool on Friday night.

The Gunners know that a win would see them leapfrog their top four rivals in a bid to return to the Champions League.