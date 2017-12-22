Report: Barcelona Makes Initial Offer for Chelsea's David Luiz

Barcelona has reportedly made an initial offer to Chelsea for David Luiz.

By 90Min
December 22, 2017

Barcelona have submitted an initial offer for Chelsea defender David Luiz as Ernesto Valverde looks to add depth to his back line. 

The Brazilian is said to have fallen out with Antonio Conte following his questioning of the manager's tactics against AS Roma in the Champions League, and a subsequent knee issue has left him out of the side since late November, when the Blues beat Qarabag 4-0.

Danish youngster Andreas Christensen has since stepped up in his place and has been very impressive, leaving Luiz with quite the fight to regain his spot in the starting 11 even when fit.

Telefoot report (via the Metro) that while the reported fallout with Conte has put other teams on alert, with Real Madrid and Arsenal said to be considering moves, it is Barcelona who have made the approach - reaching out to Chelsea and proposing a loan move for the player.

The Primera Division leaders are soon to let Javier Mascherano join Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune and are seeking reinforcements as they look to head into 2018 with a deep squad.

Spanish radio station Catalunya Radio recently made claims of Luiz contacting Barca with a view to engineer a transfer during a recent trip to Spain.

The defender traveled to Barcelona to visit a knee specialist and is said to have taken some time to alert the club of his availability.

The Blues, who are well stocked at center back, with Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahil, Ethan Ampadu and Antonio Rudiger all available, are reportedly willing to offload Luiz.

We should have a clearer picture when the transfer window opens up next month, however.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters