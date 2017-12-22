Barcelona have submitted an initial offer for Chelsea defender David Luiz as Ernesto Valverde looks to add depth to his back line.

The Brazilian is said to have fallen out with Antonio Conte following his questioning of the manager's tactics against AS Roma in the Champions League, and a subsequent knee issue has left him out of the side since late November, when the Blues beat Qarabag 4-0.

Danish youngster Andreas Christensen has since stepped up in his place and has been very impressive, leaving Luiz with quite the fight to regain his spot in the starting 11 even when fit.

Telefoot report (via the Metro) that while the reported fallout with Conte has put other teams on alert, with Real Madrid and Arsenal said to be considering moves, it is Barcelona who have made the approach - reaching out to Chelsea and proposing a loan move for the player.

The Primera Division leaders are soon to let Javier Mascherano join Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune and are seeking reinforcements as they look to head into 2018 with a deep squad.

Spanish radio station Catalunya Radio recently made claims of Luiz contacting Barca with a view to engineer a transfer during a recent trip to Spain.

The defender traveled to Barcelona to visit a knee specialist and is said to have taken some time to alert the club of his availability.

The Blues, who are well stocked at center back, with Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahil, Ethan Ampadu and Antonio Rudiger all available, are reportedly willing to offload Luiz.

We should have a clearer picture when the transfer window opens up next month, however.