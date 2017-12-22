Former Manchester United great Ryan Giggs has claimed he urged the club to snap up both Gabriel Jesus and Kylian Mbappe before they became household names, as well as revealed three players he believes should have not been allowed to leave Old Trafford.

The 44-year-old, who featured 963 times for the Red Devils before calling time on his playing career in 2014, has stated the north west giants' transfer policy has hindered progress, including not following up on the now-world renowned attacking duo after the Welshman's reports during his time as assistant manager.

The Brazil international has become one of the most exciting and highly thought of talents in the Premier League during his time across town at Manchester City, while the Frenchman is set to finalise his £160m move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer following a 12-month loan spell with the Ligue 1 leaders.

But, according to Giggs, Manchester United had the chance to sign both, and at a cut price, but his suggestions were not taken seriously.

"I watched Gabriel Jesus play three years ago", the Red Devils legend told The Times. "I watched Mbappe for a year. I was watching them with the scout and it was a no-brainer. It was just like, "Get them."

"It would have been £5m or something — get them, loan them back — and that's where the recruitment could have been better."

However, the lack of pursuit in the talented pairing was not the only gripe Giggs revealed with his former employers, taking aim at former boss Louis van Gaal's decisions to allow Rafael da Silva, Danny Welbeck and Jonny Evans to leave the club, insisting they were "United through and through".

In addition, after the Dutchman's sacking following United's 2016 FA Cup success, the former midfielder believed he was in with a chance of becoming number one on a permanent basis, but knew his days were numbers with Jose Mourinho's name touted.

"I thought I was in with a shout, but the club were in a difficult situation. They had fallen down the pecking order," the Welshman added.

"They went for a winner, in José, a win-at-all-costs type of manager. Is José a typical Manchester United manager? Probably not, but United were in a situation of 'How quickly can we get back to the top?'"

"I totally understand that. I just felt I could have brought continuity. I knew the players. I know what a Manchester United player looks like."