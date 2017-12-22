Dennis Bergkamp Sacked as Assistant Coach at Ajax by Former Arsenal Teammate Marc Overmars

By 90Min
December 22, 2017

Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp has been relieved of his duties as assistant coach at Ajax by a the club's committee with Marc Overmars a member in favour of the sacking.

Once teammates at Arsenal, the bond between the Dutchmen has soured somewhat over recent years.

Bergkamp was removed from office, along with manager Marcel Keizer and fellow assistant Hennie Spijkerman, replaced by Michael Reiziger and Winston Bogarde - both overseeing Jong Ajax.

In an official statement, the Amsterdam side said: "The club's leadership finds there is inadequate confidence in them [Keizer, Bergkamp, Spijkerman] to fulfil the ambitions of Ajax. The disappointing sporting results have also contributed to this decision."

The news came the day after Ajax were knocked out of the round of sixteen in the KNVB Cup (essentially, Dutch FA Cup) by lowly FC Twente on penalties.

At the start of the season, Ajax were defeated in the Champions League qualifying round by OGC Nice.

ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN/GettyImages

Weeks later, the Dutch side were ousted in the Europa League playoff by Rosenborg, just months after reaching the final.

Although they defeated PSV Eindhoven at the Johan Cruijff Arena a fortnight ago, Ajax find themselves five points behind the Eredivisie leaders.

With the distinct possibility of another trophyless season for the fourth year in a row, the club committee, featuring directors Marc Overmars and Edwin van der Sar, took the decisive action. 

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The former Manchester United goalkeeper spoke on the issue: "From a sporting point of view, European elimination was the low point. In particular, Marc Overmars and I have frequently spoken the months afterwards about the permanent volatility of the first team."


Ajax's hierarchy has long been riddled with dissension as the club fail to impress in Europe, with such feelings having reportedly amplified recently between Overmars and Bergkamp.

Overmars and Bergkamp won the Premier League and FA Cup together while at the north London club.

