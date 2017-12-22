Exeter City Yet to Receive Compensation Fee From Chelsea for Ethan Ampadu Following Summer Switch

Chelsea have not paid a compensation fee to Exeter City despite Ethan Ampadu breaking into the first team.

17-year-old Ampadu has appeared in both the Premier League and the Carabao Cup for Chelsea since his move from Exeter. However, his former club are still waiting for a tribunal date to be set with Chelsea to organise a compensation fee. In the meantime the two clubs are going through an arbitration process, according to the Grecians' official website.

Watch an exclusive interview with Ethan Ampadu on our Dugout page!



📽️ https://t.co/LNnlqTZyrD pic.twitter.com/qXoU9EHDUK — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 21, 2017

"We don't have a date yet for the tribunal but the arbitration is taking its natural course and we will inform fans when we know more.





"Our relationship with Chelsea remains good, as it has been throughout this whole process, and it is nice to see Ethan doing so well and earning praise for his performances at both club and international level."

Ampadu's most recent start for the Blues came against Bournemouth in a dramatic 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge, which saw the home team progress to the semi-finals of the competition. The 17-year-old played a pivotal role in the game and earned the man of the match award for his performance.

Speaking about Ampadu after the game manager Antonio Conte was full of praise and claimed that, if he focuses on football, the Welshman could have a great future with Chelsea.

"I have spoken about this player before in an enthusiastic way. Despite his young age, he is showing great maturity.

"He deserved to play tonight, he deserved to play against Everton, he deserved to play his first league game against Huddersfield. Now he has to stay calm. Maybe next game he goes to play for the youth team, I don't know. This player is very humble. He could have a great future, but he has to continue in this way."