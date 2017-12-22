French Report Claims Javier Pastore Has Told PSG Teammates He Is Negotiating Inter Move

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore has reportedly told teammates he's leaving the Parc des Princes next month and is currently involved in talks with Italian side Internazionale.

The Argentinian hasn't been playing as much as he'd like this season, and according to Le Parisien, he is seeking a move away in order to find regular football again.

Pastore's chances of representing his country in next year's World Cup could be affected if he remains at PSG and doesn't get a satisfactory haul of minutes.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The 28-year-old joined the French outfit from Palermo six years ago and has helped them win four Ligue 1 titles, but his influence in the squad is diminishing, given the wealth of options in attack.





Inter are said to be looking to loan the player with an option to buy, but PSG want cash up front to aid in complying with Financial Fair Play regulations.

STRINGER/GettyImages

Reports have linked the attacker with Premier League sides Liverpool and Chelsea, but last month his agent, Marcelo Simonian, urged Inter to make a move.

"Luciano Spalletti is a great coach, the best in Italy," he told FCInterNews.it. "Bringing in Pastore would be an historic opportunity for the Nerazzurri to get back to their winning ways of the recent past.

"We'll see if their Chinese owners can sniff out a deal and make the most of having those two phenomenal Inter directors on their books."