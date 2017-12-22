Jurgen Klopp Hints He May Quit Liverpool if He Finally Ends Reds' Infamous League Title Drought

Liverpool boss Jurgen Kopp has acknowledged the difficulties of remaining at the club for the long-term and hinted he would consider 'going out at the top'.

The German coach is currently contracted to the Reds until 2023, with his current contract set to keep him at Anfield for a seven-year period - the same amount of time that he spent in charge of former clubs Mainz and Borussia Dortmund.

Throughout his coaching career, Klopp hasn't spent any longer than a seven year long spell at a single club and looks as though he plans to remain with Liverpool for no longer than the duration his initial contract.

Ahead of of his side's trip to North London on Friday night to face Arsenal, a club that has been managed by Frenchman Arsene Wenger for over two decades, Klopp speculated on the potential length of his Liverpool tenure, as reported by Sky Sports.

Speaking to reporters in the pre-match press conference, Klopp admitted winning the Premier League could prove to be the German's swan song on Merseyside, saying: "Stay here 20 years? Don't know, don't know. A few weeks ago I saw a statistic for the longest-serving coaches in the Bundesliga and I'm the record coach of two clubs - Mainz and Dortmund.

"It would be quite difficult to become the record coach at Liverpool. I don't know. As long as it works really, really well.





"That means there must be space for improvement, because even if you win something, which everyone here is desperately waiting for, it could be the moment I say, 'okay but now we have to leave it'. That is the moment nobody thinks of doing it, going out at the top.





"So far I think I have a very good feeling for these moments. In both situations, I think it was the right moment for both sides, for both parties, the clubs and me and my coaching staff. We will see. I don't feel I am close to that moment and everything is fine."