Leicester Manager Claude Puel Confident in Kelechi Iheanacho's Abilities Despite Form

Leicester City manager Claude Puel says he requires an improvement from Kelechi Iheanacho, but remains confident in the striker's abilities.

After finding game time hard to come by at Manchester City, Iheanacho moved to Leicester and, in doing so, became the club's second most expensive signing ever after Islam Slimani.

Although only months into life with the 2016 Premier League champions, the Nigerian has largely failed to live up to the £24.9m price-tag paid in the summer.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Puel, however, remains confident in the 21-year-old's abilities, when speaking on the striker's display against his former side in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night (as quoted by the Leicester Mercury).

"[Iheanacho] tried, he shot on target. He had a good opportunity in the first-half. He gave his best. He's a young player, he needs to continue to work to improve."

The Nigeran was replaced just before the hour mark, as the Foxes eventually lost on penalties to Pep Guardiola's exceptional side.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

"It was important to see him, to give him game-time. It was a good opportunity for him and other players. I was happy because it was a good level of quality on the pitch, and it was a good response after our game against Crystal Palace."





Iheanacho did not feature in the loss to Palace in the past weekend at the King Power Stadium. The forward has started just twice in the league, and made seven appearances from thee bench.

Leicester face the daunting visit of the Manchester club on Saturday evening, as they look to get back on track.