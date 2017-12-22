Leroy Fer Anticipating 'Massive Game' as In-Form Crystal Palace Visit Managerless Swansea

Swansea City favourite Leroy Fer has admitted the visit of Crystal Palace this weekend is of "massive" importance to the Welsh club's season as they continue to fight relegation.





Defeat to Everton on Monday left Swansea four points from safety, and chairman Huw Jenkins decided enough was enough, pulling the trigger on manager Paul Clement's stay at the club.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Fer, who scored their only goal of the game against Everton, has issued a rallying call to his fellow teammates for the upcoming fixture against an in-form Palace, while speaking to the club's official website.

He said: “We have to lift ourselves now and look ahead to Crystal Palace. It’s a massive game for us on Saturday.





“That is the same with every game right now because we are bottom of the league, but we are at home and we know we need to get some points.

"We have to do the same as last season now. We have to fight back in the second half of the season to make sure we survive. We wanted to be in a better position but we haven’t been able to get there. What we have to do now is change things around.”





The Swans' supporters will be hoping the team can pick up some form after Clement's sacking and give them a Christmas present that could prove crucial to the club's chances of survival in the Premier League.

With only 1 win in 11, Swansea can take confidence from the fact they have already beaten Crystal Palace this season - a 2-0 August win over the Eagles at Selhurst Park.