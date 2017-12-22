Liverpool Defender Dejan Lovren Makes Headlines for the Right Reasons With Huge Charitable Donation

Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren has made a generous donation of almost £60,000 to a children's charity in Croatia, according to reports from his home country.

The 28-year-old defender, more often than not the scapegoat for the Reds' defensive frailties, has refreshingly made more positive headlines this week, by donating the fees he received for his part in a promotional tourism video, as reported by Croatian site jutarnji.hr.

Lovren - who fled the former Yugoslavia with his parents as a young child during the war - was one of several high-profile Croatian celebrities who took part in the tourism advert.

Fellow footballing starlets such as Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic, Mateo Kovacic, Mario Mandzukic were also involved, as well as the Grand Slam winning tennis player Marin Cilic and NBA star Dario Saric.

All the those who were involved received around 500,000 kuna (around £59,000) for their efforts, with each kindly donating their earnings to a charity of their choice.

In Lovren's case, he opted for Mali Zmaj (Little Dragon), a charity aimed at improving the lives of poor and under-privileged kids in the Croatian capital of Zagreb, where the defender's family settled upon returning from Germany after the war.

The video itself, entitled "Croatia: Full of Life" is an impressive amalgamation of Croatia's cultural offerings, with Lovren himself displaying the country's abundant nature. The defender also honours his club side in the clip, declaring: "You Will Never Walk Alone on these hiking trails."

The Croatia international will now be focussing on his side's highly anticipated clash with Arsenal on Friday night at the Emirates.

Lovren will be hoping to start the fixture, on the back of two consecutive clean sheets in the stalemate with West Brom, and proceeding trouncing of Bournemouth last weekend.

