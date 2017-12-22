Mark Hughes Denies That Defeat to West Brom Will See Him Sacked by Stoke City

By 90Min
December 22, 2017

Under-fire Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has denied needing a win against West Brom on Saturday to save his job.

The Welshman has been at Stoke since 2014, but could be saying his farewells soon, given their shoddy productivity this season.

Reports of him needing a win on the weekend to save his job have been rife this week. But the 54-year-old has branded the talk as 'hearsay', and insists that things are totally different on the inside.

"I don't think that is where we are at," he said, via the BBC. "A lot of comments come from people who have not watched our games - they are picking up hearsay and embellishing it.

"You guys in the media set timelines on it but that is not what is happening in the corridors here in my view."

Hughes was also full of praise for the owner and senior figures at Stoke, who are all deeply involved in all going on as it relates to the Potters.

"The owners and everyone connected with the club are fully informed," he added. "They come to the game themselves. They are here every week. They are not in some far-off land watching on TV.

"They are around the club every single day. They are at the coal face. They would sense if something needs to change. It doesn't."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters