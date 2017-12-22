Monaco VP Insists Liverpool, Arsenal Target Lemar Is Not for Sale in January

Arsenal and Liverpool continue to pursue the Monaco and France midfielder, who could potentially leave the club in the summer.

By 90Min
December 22, 2017

Monaco's vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has insisted that Thomas Lemar is not for sale in the January transfer window, amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

Arsenal and Liverpool both made late, unsuccessful attempts to sign Lemar in August and now the Daily Mirror are reporting that Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are all interested in the French midfielder.

After selling several high profile players last summer, including Kyllian Mbappe and Tiemoue Bakayoko, the club are now determined to keep hold of their remaining stars. However, Monaco may find it difficult to keep their players after being knocked out of the Champions League.

"The sales of important players is not on the agenda. We have never spoken about the possibility of a January departure."

Former Chelsea technical director Michael Emanelo has joined the Monte Carlo club and Vasilyev is confident in his ability to handle transfer dealings and youth development.

"I have known him for four years. Since the start, I had asked him to come here. He knows perfectly the football, he knows how to handle pros, stars.

"His investment in the Chelsea academy convinced me. Of course, there are not many academy players in the Chelsea first team but that is not the policy of the club" Vasilyev said. "Michael won the Youth League at Chelsea. He is passionate about developing youngsters."

