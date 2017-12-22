Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis Explains January Transfer Plans and Hails Boss Maurizio Sarri

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has clarified his intentions in regards to the upcoming winter transfer window and claimed that he is willing to invest in new players but is tired of being asked to spend crazy money every year.

The Italian was invited to speak during the inauguration of an exhibition called "The myth of Napoli - stories, champions and trophies that have never been seen before" and looked touched by the event.

However, De Laurentiis almost lost his joy when he was asked about his plans for the January window as he replied (via Corriere dello Sport): "Those like (Fabio) Quagliarella, (Ezequiel) Lavezzi, (Edinson) Cavani, (Gonzalo) Higuain, (Dries) Mertens and (Lorenzo) Insigne have all passed through this club - we wrote a big piece of history in the past ten years.

"We haven't won the Scudetto and I apologise for that, but I'm tired of this bull**** of those who ask 'who will you buy?'".

He continued: "People tell me to get the money and buy new players, we've spent so much of it over the years and will continue doing so but only when it's a smart move. It's been ten years since 2007 (the year of Napoli's return to the Serie A) and we've done very well, without ever apologising to anyone."

The chairman picked a Premier League side to explain his point: "Arsenal have not won the league in ages, yet they receive massive investments every year...If I went to ask the city council for money they would laugh at me!"

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

De Laurentiis went on to praise Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri, who has been identified as one of the best managers in Italy of the past few years.

He said: "When I chose him, people of Naples hung opposing posters everywhere in the streets and told me I was crazy, while now he is the protagonist and I leave him the charge of the pitch with pleasure.

"He is the director that I chose to make the best film ever and satisfy my spectators, my fans. I'm sorry if I can't make you happy all the time, but I assure that that is my only goal."