Brazil superstar Neymar has talked up the talents of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, tipping the Egyptian to make a big impact at next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Mohamed Salah is currently in the form of his life with Liverpool and is the Premier League’s top scorer with 14 goals in 18 appearances.

He scored his 20th goal of the season in a win against Bournemouth on Sunday – which saw him become the Liverpool first player since Ian Rush to score as many goals pre-Christmas.

Salah’s campaign has been spectacular for both club and country - as he fired Egypt into their first World Cup since 1990 with a brace against Congo earlier in the season.

Following his incredible year, Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has backed Salah’s quality will shine for the Pharaohs in Russia next summer.

Speaking to Globo, via Liverpool Echo, Neymar said: "The most well-known contenders [to win the World Cup] are the usual favorites.

"In addition to Brazil, there is Germany, Spain, France and Argentina, these contenders are highlights in any tournament in which they participate, right?

"I think surprisingly, Belgium have a great team, and Salah is well, is a great player and can make a difference in the World Cup."

Salah was recently rewarded for his form, as he was named as the African Player of the Year last week as well as picking up the Premier League Player of the Month Award for November.

The Egyptian forward will be looking to add to his goal tally against Arsenal at the Emirates on Friday night. A win for Liverpool will see them improve their position for a Champions League spot as they look to go four points clear of the Gunners.