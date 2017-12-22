Report Claims Paris St-Germain Are Ready to Splash a Staggering €170m for Lazio's Milinkovic-Savic

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ready to make just another of their mammoth offers to secure the best players in Europe by bidding for Lazio ace Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for a fee thought to be around €170m.

According to Corriere dello Sport, sources close to Lazio president Claudio Lotito believe that the Serbian midfielder is the number one priority for the Parisians, who would intend to land him as soon as possible.

Milinkovic-Savic has enjoyed an outstanding start to the season and has left everyone impressed while contributing to Lazio's race to the fifth place in the Serie A table.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

The 22-year-old has also scored seven goals and provided three assists in all competitions for the Roman side, catching the eye of some of the best clubs in Europe.

For this reason, many teams were linked with his name - the last ones being Manchester City, Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus - but PSG could outclass them all with their incredible offer.

The French giants have beaten all records this year after landing superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for a combined €402m and are no strangers to big money-spending.

Manchester United, do the right thing - pay what it takes to sign Malcom & Sergej Milinković-Savić. January or the summer it doesn’t matter, but those two fill very specific needs in the squad & will be worth the money. — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) December 17, 2017

But Lotito and manager Simone Inzaghi are doing all they can to keep the Serbian star away from rumours and avoid cameras as they fear that he could lose focus and even ask to keep out of the pitch to consider his options.

Corriere says that the Serie A side wants to lock him down at least until 2019, but the chances of it happening are quite low considering that he is one of the most wanted midfielders on the market.

Crucial in this situation will be the role of Jorge Mendes - Cristiano Ronaldo's agent - who is thought to be handling negotiations between PSG and Milinkovic-Savic.