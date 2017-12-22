Roy Hodgson Confirms Interest in Champions League Striker as Newcastle Also Consider Offer

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has admitted that the club are monitoring Besiktas forward Cenk Tosun, but insists he is unaware of any offer made for the striker.

Tosun has scored 12 goals in all competitions for the Turkish champions this season, and is attracting interest from a number of sides across Europe, with reports suggesting Palace have made an offer in the region of £18m for the striker - despite Hodgson's claims to the contrary.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Speaking about the Turk to Sky Sports ahead of the weekend's clash with Swansea, Hodgson said: "I know him, he plays in the Champions League. The club have watched him, yes. I don't think there's been any further contact between the clubs, I'd be surprised if that's the case."

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United have also been linked with the striker. The report goes onto reveal that Besiktas manager Senol Gunes has told Turkish media that the club have received offers for Tosun, with Gunes saying: "There have been offers for Cenk.

"As a manager I want to keep Cenk, from a footballing perspective I cannot let him go in January but the financial side of the argument could be signalling him to leave. If he does leave we have to reinvest the money in a striker of similar standard otherwise it is pointless.”

It is thought that Besiktas will demand at least €35m for the 26 year old, with The Chronicle also suggesting that the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham, Everton and Juventus could be interested in a move for Tosun.