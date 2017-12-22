Roy Hodgson Confirms Interest in Champions League Striker as Newcastle Also Consider Offer

By 90Min
December 22, 2017

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has admitted that the club are monitoring Besiktas forward Cenk Tosun, but insists he is unaware of any offer made for the striker.

Tosun has scored 12 goals in all competitions for the Turkish champions this season, and is attracting interest from a number of sides across Europe, with reports suggesting Palace have made an offer in the region of £18m for the striker - despite Hodgson's claims to the contrary.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Speaking about the Turk to Sky Sports ahead of the weekend's clash with Swansea, Hodgson said: "I know him, he plays in the Champions League. The club have watched him, yes. I don't think there's been any further contact between the clubs, I'd be surprised if that's the case."

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United have also been linked with the striker. The report goes onto reveal that Besiktas manager Senol Gunes has told Turkish media that the club have received offers for Tosun, with Gunes saying: "There have been offers for Cenk.

"As a manager I want to keep Cenk, from a footballing perspective I cannot let him go in January but the financial side of the argument could be signalling him to leave. If he does leave we have to reinvest the money in a striker of similar standard otherwise it is pointless.”

It is thought that Besiktas will demand at least €35m for the 26 year old, with The Chronicle also suggesting that the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham, Everton and Juventus could be interested in a move for Tosun.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters