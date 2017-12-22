Sead Kolasinac Admits it Will Be a 'Difficult Task' to Stop Liverpool's Fab Four in Friday Clash

Arsenal full-back Sead Kolasinac has admitted that his side face a tough test against fourth-placed Liverpool in the Premier League on Friday.

Liverpool's attack has been phenomenal this season with Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino making the Reds one of the most potent attacking threats in the Premier League this season.

The so called 'Fab Four' have terrorised defences with their pace and quality, while Salah in particular has impressed with 14 goals and three assists in the league so far.

Mind Games: Arsene Wenger Reminds Former Arsenal Man That He's 'Not a Sure Starter' Ahead of Liverpool Visit https://t.co/pcQvCzr51c — ArsenalPro (@ArsenalPro) December 22, 2017

Kolasinac, however, revealed to Arsenal.com that he is wary of the threat that Liverpool and Salah pose to the Gunners.

"Firstly they made a really good transfer in getting Mohamed Salah, he’s integrated quickly and has scored a lot of goals and given some assists too," the Bosnia international said.

"When you look at the four they have in their attack and the players on the bench they are all great quality. They all have a lot of pace" the 24-year-old said. "You cannot to give them any space, you know if someone is faster than you can’t give them space.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

"If their front players are able to utilise their pace it will be difficult to catch them, before they get the ball we need to be tight to them.





"As a team, they work well and that’s why it will be a difficult task for us to beat them on Friday."

Arsenal have already suffered a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, back in August and will be eager to avenge their humiliating loss. Kolasinac was only a substitute during that game but the full-back is expected to start for the north London side at the Emirates.