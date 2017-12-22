Swansea Defender Alfie Mawson Attracts Interest From Relegation Rivals West Ham

December 22, 2017

West Ham are poised to make a move for Swansea City defender Alfie Mawson in January, as David Moyes looked to shore up the Hammers' defensive issues.

The leaky backline has been a major concern for West Ham this season, having conceded the third-most goals in the league.

With the additional hinderance of having Jose Fonte and Sam Byram sidelined for the foreseeable future, Moyes has been prompted to bolster his defence when the window re-opens.

The Telegraph report the Scotsman is looking at 23-year-old Mawson, who has impressed for Swansea despite the club's abject start to the season.

However, sitting rock bottom of the Premier League, Swansea will likely be adamant on keeping Mawson, rather than part ways midway through the season.

The outlet also report the Welsh side are in contract negotiations with the 23-year-old, who will be out of contract in the summer of 2019.

Mawson has played every single minute of Premier League action for Swansea, who recently relieved Paul Clement of managerial duties.

Having won just one of their last ten league matches, Swansea find themselves four points adrift of safety. The 2013 League Cup winners have been linked with former Ajax manager Frank de Boer, who endured a horrendous debut with Crystal Palace at the start of the season.

West Ham entertain Newcastle on Saturday afternoon, while Swansea host the Eagles.  

