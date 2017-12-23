Alan Pardew Admits West Brom Cannot Spend Their Way Out of Trouble in January Window

West Brom are currently at 19th place in the Premier League table but Alan Pardew has hinted that spending their way out of trouble won’t be an option. The Baggies haven’t won a game in their last 16 league attempts and Pardew met with owner Guochaun Lai recently to discuss January transfer budgets.

Recent transfer activity has seen Albion turn defender Ahmed Hegazi’s loan deal into a permanent deal for a reported fee of £4.5m. With Jonny Evans reportedly attracting interest from other clubs, some transfer funds may be made available if he is sold.

Pardew told Sky Sports: “I think we're clear for January and slightly unclear for the summer because we need to see what happens with the team and certain individuals before we start developing in the summer.”

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The former Newcastle manager continued, saying" “I think it's fair to say we haven't got a big pool of money to suddenly go out and buy ourselves a player for £20m. But we've got money in the kitty to talk about a loan player if we think we need it, or a signing if we think we need it that's not in that region of money.”

West Brom are without a win since the month of August, and that terrible run of form cost former manager Tony Pulis his job. Pardew has yet to taste victory in four games since taking over from the Welshman, but claimed that the shock of falling into the relegation zone could give the players the wake-up call they desperately require.

“It's a strange thing to say but going in the bottom three," he said, "when you've been hovering around it, is not such a bad thing. It gives a little bit of a reality check to everybody and I've encouraged the players this week not to hide from it. It's not like we haven't tried to bury our heads in the sand, face the reality of it and let's get out of it - and stay out of it.”