Alexis Sanchez 'Shook Hands on New Arsenal Deal' Before Bayern Munich Drubbing Changed His Mind

Alexis Sanchez reportedly shook hands on a new contract at Arsenal at the end of December 2016, before a hammering at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16 changed his mind.

According to reports from the Times, the Chilean had agreed to prolong his stay at the Emirates prior to Arsenal's round of 16 clash against the German side, before a humiliating 10-2 aggregate defeat scuppered any plans of the 29-year-old signing a new deal for Arsene Wenger's side.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

This meant that Sanchez entered the 2016/17 season in the final year of his current deal, and now looks all but certain to leave Arsenal either in January for a nominal fee, or for nothing in the summer.

It is no secret that Manchester City are the firm favourites to sign the forward after failing to sign him in the summer, with Pep Guardiola keen to add to his array of attacking options.

Guardiola however may wait until the summer to sign Sanchez on a free transfer, reuniting the pair after they spent a year together during their time at Barcelona in the 2011/2012 season.

Arsenal fans have repeatedly questioned the desire of Sanchez in what appears to his final season with the Gunners, although the talent he has is unquestionable.

Since arriving at Arsenal in 2014, he has scored 58 Premier League goals in 119 appearances, his most recent in Friday's thrilling 3-3 draw against Liverpool.