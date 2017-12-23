Arsenal Leading the Chase to Sign 21-Year-Old Serie B Star Alessio Da Cruz

By 90Min
December 23, 2017

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the 20-year-old winger Alessio Da Cruz from Italian second division side Novara.

According to Sky Italia (via talkSPORT), the north London side sent their head of recruitment Francis Cagigao to meet with Da Cruz's representatives to try and thrash out a possible deal. 

FBL-ENG-C3-ARSENAL-BATE BORISOV
FBL-ENG-C3-ARSENAL-BATE BORISOV

The Dutchman has attracted interest from across Europe after some impressive performances in Serie B this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 17 league appearances this season. 

Premier League rivals Liverpool are also keen in signing the wide player, while Italian giant Inter are keeping tabs on the Novara star. 

It is the Gunners however who looked to have jumped to the head of the queue in pursuit of Da Cruz's signature, with Arsene Wenger hoping the transfer will be completed in the summer. 

Cruz began his career in his native Holland, making his professional debut for FC Twente despite coming through the youth system at Ajax. 

His breakthrough season with in 2016/17 whilst on loan at FC Dordrecht in the Eerste Divise, scoring five goals in 29 league appearances, sealing his move to Italy the following summer. 

