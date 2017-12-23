Soccer fans around the world will get an early Christmas present on Saturday when Barcelona takes on Real Madrid in El Clásico.

Madrid’s last match was the Club World Cup final a week ago, a 1–0 win in Abu Dhabi over Brazil’s Grêmio. Barcelona beat Deportivo 4–0 in league play on Sunday.

Barcelona is currently atop the La Liga table with 42 points and is undefeated in all competitions this season. Los Blancos are fourth in the league, behind Valencia and Atlético Madrid, with 31 points.

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t trained after picking up a minor injury in Real’s last game and hasn’t trained with the squad all week. He is not expected to miss the game, though.

How to watch

Time: Saturday, Dec. 23, 7 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.