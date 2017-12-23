Bournemouth Rebuff West Ham Advances for Harry Arter as Initial £8m Offer Is Rejected

Bournemouth have rejected an offer of £8m from West Ham to acquire the services of central midfielder Harry Arter.

The Daily Express report that Hammers boss David Moyes is keen to add reinforcements to his midfield, with the likes of Arter, Morgan Schneiderlin and Sporting CP's William Carvalho linked with a move to Olympic Stadium.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The Republic of Ireland midfielder only signed a new four-year contract for the Cherries in the summer, although he has found it hard for game time recently since the emergence of Lewis Cook at the heart of Eddie Howe's midfield in recent weeks.

Howe will be desperate to keep hold of the 27-year-old in January, with his experience a key factor in Bournemouth's bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League come the end of the season.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

It is believed that Moyes will return with an improved bid for Arter once the transfer window officially opens in the new year although it is unclear how much more West Ham are willing to pay.

Arter has featured 11 times in the Premier League for the South Coast side this season, although a continued lack of minutes could see him leave the Vitality Stadium for pastures new in January.