How to Watch Chelsea vs. Everton: Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Chelsea vs. Everton on Saturday.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 23, 2017

Chelsea travels to Liverpool on Saturday to face Everton in a Premier League matchup.

Chelsea currently sit in third place on the Premier League table with 38 points after a 1–0 victory over Southampton on Saturday. 

Everton beat Swansea City 3-1 on Monday and are in ninth place on the table with 25 points. 

Chelsea has won its last three matches against Everton by an aggregate score of 10–0. 

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Saturday, Dec. 23, 6:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

