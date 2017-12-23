David Moyes Insists He Will Not Hold West Ham Contract Talks Until the End of the Season

The Scottish manager has insisted that he will not be entertaining any contract talks in the near future, with his main focus being keeping West Ham United in the Premier League.

Football London have reported that a two-year contract extension is on the table should he manage to mastermind Premier League survival for the east London club.

The former Manchester United manager was hired as a replacement for the struggling Slaven Bilic last month, with the 54-year-old handed a six-month contract until the end of the season to hopefully turn the Hammers season around.

Despite a shaky start, West Ham have achieved some excellent results within recent times, including a draw with Arsenal and a 1-0 victory over current Premier League champions Chelsea.

Since the Scotsman's arrival, the east Londoners have climbed out of the relegation zone and into 15th position. However, Moyes' main focus is keeping them in the Premier League and recognises it's importance to both the club and the fans.

"If you asked every West Ham supporter, nowadays being in the Premier League is where you want to be because of the games and money as well," said by the former Sunderland manager.

Regarding contract talks, Moyes had this to say: "I'm telling you now I won't be talking about it with the club or anybody until the end of the season when we're up or down or whatever."

Following a run of games which included, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, West Ham now have a breath of fresh air as they take on easier opposition in their next few games - with their next testing fixture coming against Tottenham on the 4th January.