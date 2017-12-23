Ernesto Valverde Explains What Barcelona Must Do to Win Saturday's Crucial Clásico

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has warned of the strengths of Real Madrid, especially at home, ahead of the first Clásico of the season, insisting that his team must start the game well and remain fully concentrated throughout.

"They are a very powerful team in their own stadium, have very quick players, and when it seems that you're playing well and dominating, they can hit you with very fast counter attacks," Valverde explained as he addressed the media (FCBarcelona.com).

Saturday's #ElClásico gives us the chance to win 3️⃣ consecutive @LaLigaEN matches against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabéu for the first time in Club history!



Can we do it? (Of course we can!) 💪 pic.twitter.com/Nj8JwywL0z — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 23, 2017

"We have to be alert to any situation because the smallest detail in these types of games can swing it in your favour. Therefore, we must be very attentive to all aspects," he added. "We are excited about this match, we come into it at a good time and we are ready to face it."

Barça hold an 11-point cushion over Real ahead of the game, an advantage that would be extended to 14 should the Catalans emerge victorious from the capital.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Valverde's team haven't lost a game since facing Real in the Spanish Super Cup back in August. The former Athletic Bilbao coach admits Los Blancos won that tie because of a very early goal scored by Marco Asensio in the second leg.

The answer on this occasion is not to give Real an inch in the opening stages.

"We have to control this game well and overcome the initial pressure," he declared. "We want to reaffirm our good form and to play a great match."

Valverde's 18 for #ElClásico!

1. Ter Stegen

2. N. Semedo

3. Piqué

4. I. Rakitic

5. Sergio

6. Denis Suárez

8. A. Iniesta

9. Suárez

10. Messi

13. Cillessen

14. Mascherano

15. Paulinho

18. Jordi Alba

19. Digne

20. S. Roberto

21. André Gomes

22. Aleix Vidal

25. Vermaelen#ForçaBarça! pic.twitter.com/cMumZgK5VF — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 23, 2017

Following El Clásico, Barça will have just under two weeks off before they are back in action in the New Year, with a trip to the west coast to face Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey.