Ernesto Valverde Explains What Barcelona Must Do to Win Saturday's Crucial Clásico

By 90Min
December 23, 2017

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has warned of the strengths of Real Madrid, especially at home, ahead of the first Clásico of the season, insisting that his team must start the game well and remain fully concentrated throughout.

"They are a very powerful team in their own stadium, have very quick players, and when it seems that you're playing well and dominating, they can hit you with very fast counter attacks," Valverde explained as he addressed the media (FCBarcelona.com).

"We have to be alert to any situation because the smallest detail in these types of games can swing it in your favour. Therefore, we must be very attentive to all aspects," he added. "We are excited about this match, we come into it at a good time and we are ready to face it."

Barça hold an 11-point cushion over Real ahead of the game, an advantage that would be extended to 14 should the Catalans emerge victorious from the capital.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Valverde's team haven't lost a game since facing Real in the Spanish Super Cup back in August. The former Athletic Bilbao coach admits Los Blancos won that tie because of a very early goal scored by Marco Asensio in the second leg.

The answer on this occasion is not to give Real an inch in the opening stages.

"We have to control this game well and overcome the initial pressure," he declared. "We want to reaffirm our good form and to play a great match."

Following El Clásico, Barça will have just under two weeks off before they are back in action in the New Year, with a trip to the west coast to face Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters