Everton Boss Sam Allardyce Labels Britain's Reliance on Food Banks 'a Disgrace'

Everton boss Sam Allardyce has spoken out about the 'depressing' state of Britain which has been thrown back into the 'Dark Ages' as the reliance on foodbanks continues to increase.

Allardyce was joined by members of Everton's staff and players as he visited a foodbank in Liverpool, an initiative taken up by both Merseyside clubs to donate to the collections this winter.

💙🎄 | Sam Allardyce has been delivering items to a local foodbank - but first he needed some help from Michael Keane and inspirational Everton fan, Alfie! pic.twitter.com/1eFjxOSYjz — Everton (@Everton) December 23, 2017

Food banks provide emergency food for a minimum of three days to people experiencing crisis in the United Kindgom. Over 13m people live below the poverty line in the UK and as a result food banks are heavily relied upon, an issue which Allardyce labels as a 'disgrace'.

Allardyce said, via the Mirror: "It's extremely depressing that a country of this magnitude and where it thinks it lies can allow so many food banks to be operating in this country.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"But for the goodwill of the Liverpool people - and the fans have a big say in the food bank that we went to in helping donate food for people less fortunate - I think it's going back to the Dark Ages to allow it to continue.

"And it's not only allowing it to continue, it's growing at a rapid pace where people who are in work, not just on benefits, cannot afford to live at a decent level and have to go to a food bank to feed themselves and their children.

Well done @Everton. Seems like a club with a social conscience and football could certainly do with more of those. — Damian Watson (@radiodamian) December 23, 2017

"I think it's incredibly sad that a country like ours has allowed that to happen and will continue to allow it to happen."I think it's a disgrace - apart from the people who actually work in it. They're out of this world."

Fans of both Everton and Liverpool have been apart of the Fans Supporting Foodbanks initiative where non-perishable food is donated at drop-off points around each stadium on matchdays.