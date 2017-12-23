Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin Linked With Surprise West Ham Move in January Window

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is a target for David Moyes as the West Ham manager targets a central midfielder in January.

According to the Mirror, Schneiderlin is currently building bridges at Goodison Park after reportedly being sent home from training by interim manager David Unsworth two months ago, which could pave the way for Moyes to make a bid for the Frenchman.

Since the arrival of Sam Allardyce though, the former Southampton and Manchester United man has featured in every Premier League, putting in the type of performances that earned his move from the South Coast to Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old however has played down talks of a departure from Everton in January, insisting he is solely focused on his performances for the Toffees.

He said: "It was the choice of the manager not to put me in the squad, it was not because I behaved bad or something. It was just a choice for him (Unsworth).

“My only thing is to show them on the pitch that I’m 100 per cent focused. I can assure everyone that I am focused, that I’m just thinking about Everton and to improve the results and myself everyday."

Schneiderlin was part of a resolute Everton side that earned a 0-0 draw against Chelsea as recently as this lunchtime, and will now be preparing for a trip to the Midlands to face West Brom on Boxing Day.