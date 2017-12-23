Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin Linked With Surprise West Ham Move in January Window

By 90Min
December 23, 2017

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is a target for David Moyes as the West Ham manager targets a central midfielder in January. 

According to the Mirror, Schneiderlin is currently building bridges at Goodison Park after reportedly being sent home from training by interim manager David Unsworth two months ago, which could pave the way for Moyes to make a bid for the Frenchman. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Since the arrival of Sam Allardyce though, the former Southampton and Manchester United man has featured in every Premier League, putting in the type of performances that earned his move from the South Coast to Old Trafford. 

The 28-year-old however has played down talks of a departure from Everton in January, insisting he is solely focused on his performances for the Toffees.

He said: "It was the choice of the manager not to put me in the squad, it was not because I behaved bad or something. It was just a choice for him (Unsworth).

“My only thing is to show them on the pitch that I’m 100 per cent focused. I can assure everyone that I am focused, that I’m just thinking about Everton and to improve the results and myself everyday."

Schneiderlin was part of a resolute Everton side that earned a 0-0 draw against Chelsea as recently as this lunchtime, and will now be preparing for a trip to the Midlands to face West Brom on Boxing Day. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters