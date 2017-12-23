FIFA 18 Creates Italian Icon Andrea Pirlo Outrageous SBC 'End of Era' Card to Commemorate Retirement

December 23, 2017

Computer game franchise FIFA 18 have released a stunning squad building card to celebrate the career of Italian icon Andrea Pirlo, as the player has recently retired from the game after a stunning 22-year career.

Posting the details on their official Twitter page, FUTWIZ uploaded a photo showing the stunning stats EA Sports have afforded the former Juventus man on the unlockable card. Notable features include an almost perfect (and richly deserved) 99 rating for passing, penalty taking, ball control and composure.

Pirlo made a name for himself in Serie A, where he initially played as a number 10 for Inter, Brescia and Regina. Following a big move to AC Milan, his manager Carlo Ancelotti recognised Pirlo's attributes as being more suited to a deeper role, and the switch in position allowed the Fiero-born player to shine as he had the opportunity to dictate the play.

After winning a host of trophies during his decade with Milan, Pirlo went on to become the star player at Juventus - winning the Serie A title in each of his four seasons with the Turin titans. Pirlo finished his career with MLS side New York City, drawing in huge crowds to witness the career of a midfield giant come to a close.

