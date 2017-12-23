Gylfi Sigurdsson Condemns Swansea Sacking Days After Scoring in Reunion at Goodison Park

Everton star Gylfi Sigurdsson has slammed his old club after the sacking of Paul Clement at Swansea.





The Icelandic international claimed that Clement was "the right man" for the Swans, with Sigurdsson surprised that the former understudy of Carlo Ancelotti is no longer in charge at the Liberty Stadium.

BREAKING: @SwansOfficial confirm Leon Britton will take caretaker charge of team for Saturday’s game against @CPFC. pic.twitter.com/koLTt1payN — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 21, 2017

"They definitely had the right man in Paul Clement," Sigurdsson told the Daily Mail. "He is a top, top manager. I'm really surprised they let him go.





"For Carlo Ancelotti to take him everywhere speaks volumes about what he can do and you could see why. He is a fantastic coach and a fantastic manager.





"He is organised, speaks to you man-to-man. His training sessions are good, he's tactically aware of everything. He makes you feel good and, as a player, you want to play for that kind of manager. It is difficult when you are in that position. But anything is possible. You just keep going.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"I had a chat with my dad, Sigurd," the Everton star added when talking about what it was like to score against his old club. "He said, 'Whatever you do, don't celebrate'.





"I'd spent three and a half years at Swansea, played my first Premier League game there. I've too much respect. When he said don't celebrate I said, 'I know'. I was never going to do it."