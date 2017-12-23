Gylfi Sigurdsson Condemns Swansea Sacking Days After Scoring in Reunion at Goodison Park

By 90Min
December 23, 2017

Everton star Gylfi Sigurdsson has slammed his old club after the sacking of Paul Clement at Swansea. 


The Icelandic international claimed that Clement was "the right man" for the Swans, with Sigurdsson surprised that the former understudy of Carlo Ancelotti is no longer in charge at the Liberty Stadium. 

"They definitely had the right man in Paul Clement," Sigurdsson told the Daily Mail. "He is a top, top manager. I'm really surprised they let him go.


"For Carlo Ancelotti to take him everywhere speaks volumes about what he can do and you could see why. He is a fantastic coach and a fantastic manager.


"He is organised, speaks to you man-to-man. His training sessions are good, he's tactically aware of everything. He makes you feel good and, as a player, you want to play for that kind of manager. It is difficult when you are in that position. But anything is possible. You just keep going.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"I had a chat with my dad, Sigurd," the Everton star added when talking about what it was like to score against his old club. "He said, 'Whatever you do, don't celebrate'. 


"I'd spent three and a half years at Swansea, played my first Premier League game there. I've too much respect. When he said don't celebrate I said, 'I know'. I was never going to do it."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters