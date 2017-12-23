Harry Kane Hat-Trick Takes Him Level With Alan Shearer for Premier League Goals in a Calendar Year

Harry Kane's hat-trick against Burnley on Saturday evening means the Tottenham striker has now matched countryman Alan Shearer's goalscoring record of most goals in a calendar year.

Kane - who has now bagged 36 goals in 2017 - equalled Shearer's record set in 1995 following a match winning performance away at Sean Dyche's high-flying Burnley side.

Nice little Christmas present. Great win away from home. ⚽⚽⚽ #COYS pic.twitter.com/26TTvDSa5D — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 23, 2017

The result means Tottenham leapfrog Burnley into 5th position in the Premier League and gives Kane the opportunity to break Shearer's record when Spurs host Southampton at Wembley on Boxing Day.

Only Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani have bagged more goals this calendar year - both hitting 50 - whilst Kane's treble sees him return to the top of this season's Premier League goalscoring chart, tied on 15 strikes with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

67 - Harry Kane has now scored 50 @PremierLeague away goals in just 67 games; at least 18 games quicker than any other player in the history of the competition (Sergio Aguero - 85 away games). Outrageous. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 23, 2017

Kane began the afternoon on 33 strikes for the year, with his hat-trick seeing his tally also surpass Thierry Henry's 34 goals throughout 2004, and Robin van Persie's 35 in 2011.