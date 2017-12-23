Harry Kane Hat-Trick Takes Him Level With Alan Shearer for Premier League Goals in a Calendar Year

By 90Min
December 23, 2017

Harry Kane's hat-trick against Burnley on Saturday evening means the Tottenham striker has now matched countryman Alan Shearer's goalscoring record of most goals in a calendar year. 

Kane - who has now bagged 36 goals in 2017 - equalled Shearer's record set in 1995 following a match winning performance away at Sean Dyche's high-flying Burnley side.

The result means Tottenham leapfrog Burnley into 5th position in the Premier League and gives Kane the opportunity to break Shearer's record when Spurs host Southampton at Wembley on Boxing Day.

Only Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani have bagged more goals this calendar year - both hitting 50 - whilst Kane's treble sees him return to the top of this season's Premier League goalscoring chart, tied on 15 strikes with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Kane began the afternoon on 33 strikes for the year, with his hat-trick seeing his tally also surpass Thierry Henry's 34 goals throughout 2004, and Robin van Persie's 35 in 2011. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters