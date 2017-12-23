Liverpool's Oxlade-Chamberlain Receives Praise on Twitter for His Full-Time Actions Against Arsenal

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returned to his old stomping ground on Friday as the Reds made the trip to the Emirates, despite being dropped to the substitute bench for the clash and receiving widespread boos throughout the stadium, the 24-year-old acted with nothing but class throughout.

The England international was not a welcomed visitor but after the final whistle brought the frantic and dramatic clash to a close with the score at 3-3, Oxlade-Chamberlain made it a point to applaud the home supporters - and Twitter loved it.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The midfielder made the move to Anfield through the summer after deciding his career needed to be reignited elsewhere after spending six-years with the Gunners. Although his contract had dwindled down to its last 12 months, his departure was not received in kind by the Arsenal faithful.

They let him know about it on Friday night. Whilst Oxlade-Chamberlain was sat on the bench, Arsenal fans collectively sang, “Oxlade-Chamberlain, he sits on the bench," for much of the match.





His introduction in the 84th minute turned the song into a chorus of boos, with his every touch met by disdain from the home supporters.

Yet for all of the ill treatment, which he was likely to have expected, Oxlade-Chamberlain was nothing but respectful in return. Following the final whistle the midfielder went around the field to applaud all corners of the ground, who appeared to have applauded him back.





Oxlade-Chamberlain's show of class and respect earned him some serious praise on Twitter...