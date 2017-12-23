Marek Hamsik Moves Ahead of Diego Maradona to Become Napoli's All-Time Leading Goalscorer

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik is now the club's all-time leading goalscorer after scoring against Sampdoria in a 3-2 victory on Saturday.

Hamsik, who joined the Partenopei from Brescia in 2007, has 116 goals to his name, surpassing the record of 115 set by Argentinian legend Diego Maradona.





The ex-forward's record stood for 26 years before being broken on Saturday, with Maradona's last goal for the club coming in 1991.

Marek Hamsik surpasses footballing royalty to become Napoli’s all-time leading scorer pic.twitter.com/TDSHOhVpDS — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 23, 2017

Hamsik has scored three goals in 18 appearances for Napoli so far this season, and levelled up to Maradona's tally when he scored his 115th for the club in a match against Torino last weekend.





Napoli, meanwhile, have opened up a four-point lead at the top of the Serie A table, but Juventus could close the gap to within a single point if they beat AS Roma on Saturday evening.