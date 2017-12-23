Middlesbrough Part Company With Manager Garry Monk After Less Than 6 Months in Charge

Middlesbrough have parted company with manager Garry Monk less than six months after he took over the Championship side.

Monk's departure comes despite his side coming from 1-0 down to win 2-1 away at Sheffield Wednesday earlier on Saturday - a result that moved the promotion-chasing side within three points of a playoff place.

Monk resigned from his previous role at Leeds at the end of last season just two days after the former Champions League semi-finalists were taken over by Andrea Radrizzani, but has seen his former employers enjoy a better season without him - currently sitting fifth in the Championship table, albeit eight points behind Cardiff in the first automatic promotion spot.





The 38-year-old's record with Boro was an incredibly close match to his one with Leeds, a win rate of 46.2% compared to 47.2% at Elland Road.