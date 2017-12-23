Middlesbrough Part Company With Manager Garry Monk After Less Than 6 Months in Charge

By 90Min
December 23, 2017

Middlesbrough have parted company with manager Garry Monk less than six months after he took over the Championship side. 

Monk's departure comes despite his side coming from 1-0 down to win 2-1 away at Sheffield Wednesday earlier on Saturday - a result that moved the promotion-chasing side within three points of a playoff place. 

Monk resigned from his previous role at Leeds at the end of last season just two days after the former Champions League semi-finalists were taken over by Andrea Radrizzani, but has seen his former employers enjoy a better season without him - currently sitting fifth in the Championship table, albeit eight points behind Cardiff in the first automatic promotion spot. 


The 38-year-old's record with Boro was an incredibly close match to his one with Leeds, a win rate of 46.2% compared to 47.2% at Elland Road. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters