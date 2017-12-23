Napoli Reportedly Keen on Signing Ajax Winger Amin Younes to Help Face Busy Winter Calendar

By 90Min
December 23, 2017

Napoli are reportedly close to signing Ajax star Amin Younes, who will be a free agent in January 2018 and seems keen on departing from the Netherlands after two years of service. 

The 24-year-old has had a brilliant start to the season and has earned himself a spot in Germany's national squad, having already made five appearances under Joachim Low. 

In the past few weeks, La Liga side Real Betis and several Bundesliga outfits have manifested their wish to secure him for the second part of the season, and Napoli have now joined the race. 

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Azzurri's sports director Cristiano Giuntoli has watched him closely during a match between Ajax and Olympique Lyon and is eager to start negotiations with the Eredivisie team. 

Napoli may have even more chances to buy him thanks to their preexisting professional relationship with the Dutch team, from which they signed Arek Milik last year. 

The Serie A leaders have already managed to secure some of the youngest and most talented players on the market, namely Benevento's Amato Ciciretti, Roberto Inglese from Chievo Verona and 21-year-old Zinedine Machach, who should be joining the Partenopei on a loan for six months from Toulouse. 

However, Maurizio Sarri's men need reinforcements as they prepare for a busy Serie A and Europa League calendar after the winter holidays and cannot rely on key players such as Milik and Faouzi Ghoulam who are long-term injured. 


Therefore, the Italian wants to have more players at his disposal and is determined to bring Younes to Naples as soon as possible. 


The German would be an ideal alternative to superstar Lorenzo Insigne, who only recently returned to playing after picking up an injury in late November. 


