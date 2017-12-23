Pundit Jamie Carragher Full of Praise for Liverpool Star Roberto Firmino After Arsenal Display

By 90Min
December 23, 2017

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher was delighted with the performance of Roberto Firmino after he helped the Reds to earn a point at Arsenal in a 3-3 draw.

Liverpool took a two-goal advantage through goals from Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah. A five minute period in the second half saw the Gunners strike three times with goals by Alexis Sanchez, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil to take a remarkable lead, but a 71st minute effort by Firmino was enough for Liverpool to get a draw from the game.


The point was enough for Liverpool to remain in the top four, keeping the Reds one point clear of Arsenal. 

In the game, Firmino produced a goal and an assist, but it was his defensive work that particularly impressed Liverpool great Carragher. While the pundit was speaking on Sky Sports during the game (via Sport Review), he said: "Firmino was excellent. We all know what he can do offensively. But he can also do a job defensively. What a headed clearance that was."

Firmino will now perhaps be hoping to have similar influences in the Reds' next few games during this busy time of year. The Arsenal game was the first of a packed schedule for Liverpool during the festive period, they are set to play three Premier League games in the next nine days.


They play a pair of home games, first against Swansea City on Tuesday, then Leicester City four days later. The other game will be an away trip to Burnley on New Year's Day. 

