Spanish Report Claims Liverpool Star Is 'Keen to Reach Verbal Agreement With Real Madrid'

Liverpool hotshot Mohamed Salah apparently has his heart set on joining Real Madrid and is eager to verbally agree a move to the Bernabeu.

That is according to Spanish source Don Balon.

Salah, who leads all scorers in the Premier League this season, scored his 15th top flight goal in the Reds' 3-3 draw against Arsenal on Friday, and looks to be the most potent threat in England at the moment.

It's no surprise he's now being linked with Real, given his remarkable form in front of goal. And it's even being reported that Los Blancos could give up their pursuit of Chelsea's Eden Hazard in order to land the Egyptian.

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane recently voiced his praise for Salah, describing him as a great player whom he rates a lot. But the manager stopped short of stating his intent as it relates to an approach.

“He’s still young and is improving all the time," said the former France international. "I don’t talk much about other players, but he is a player I rate a lot.”

“Salah is a great player. He showed that at Roma, now at Liverpool."

Salah's international coach Hector Cuper reckons that the 25-year-old will soon move to the Bernabeu, and Egypt legend Mido reckons it will happen as well.





“I’ve received confirmed news revealing Real Madrid’s interest in Salah, but let’s not rush things,” Cuper said on Egyptian TV earlier this month. “To me, he is in an amazing position right now.”







